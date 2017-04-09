Question: Who is Britain's most popular superhero of 2017?

Answer: Eric Monkman, a Cambridge economics student from Oakville, Ont.

The Canadian trivia whiz has bewitched the United Kingdom with his razor-sharp intellect and intensity on BBC's University Challenge quiz show, spawning a social media phenomenon known as "Monkmania."

Monkman, who is captain of the Wolfson College team from the University of Cambridge, is now poised to capture ultimate victory in the finale that airs on Monday, after an impressive showing in the recent semi-final. Monkman scored 120 of his team's 170 points earlier to win a spot in the final, and answered 18 of the 45 correctly-answered questions during the competition.

But Monkman, 29, has become beloved not just for his trivia knowledge, but for his personality as well. He answers every question with an intense expression on his face, and he seems to take great care with enunciating every syllable in his answers. His intensity occasionally makes his teammates laugh, but he never seems to flinch, even when he's making a joke.

It's really the kind of thing one has to see to fully grasp.

Cosgrove trying to keep a straight face as @e_monkman turns the intensity up to 11 in his intro ��#Monkmania pic.twitter.com/WT4BzDTID0 — Marcus Aurelius (@Aurelius) April 7, 2017

Social media users have embraced Monkman as a geek icon, creating video montages of his answers and hailing him as a "god (who) walks amongst men" on social media.

Paxman: "Which country did Bob Marley say that Moscow was the capital city of?" Monkman:........ #UniversityChallenge #monkman pic.twitter.com/Lg9FOD47MS — Moz (@marcmozza) March 27, 2017

The pre-recorded University Challenge finale airs Monday, but Monkman won't be in the U.K. to bask in his viral fame.

He graduated with a Masters in Economics last summer and is now back in Canada, where he hopes to land a job.

But he probably won't have to wait long. How many other economics experts have their own hashtag?