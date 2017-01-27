

Before you wrap up your work week, here are 5 things to know this morning: An advocate has accused the government of taking its time addressing inequality for First Nations children; Ontario's premier is expected to unveil a massive new transit plan; U.S. President Donald Trump meets his first world leader today; Holocaust survivors are marking the solemn anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz today; and a Manitoba man is facing an expensive bill for medical treatment.

Plus for "Flashback Friday," we look back at how Sarajevo residents looked for normalcy during the Bosnian War in 1994.

1. Dragging their feet: A human rights advocate has accused the federal government of dragging its feet on fixing the inequalities in First Nations child welfare in the wake of last year's Human Rights Tribunal ruling. Cindy Blackstock says she's seen little progress in the government's work.

2. Road tolls: Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne is expected to announce a plan to give hundreds of millions to municipalities to cover transit operating costs, instead of having Toronto place tolls on the Gardiner and Don Valley Expressways. CTV News Toronto has learned that Wynne will make the announcement today at a bus yard in Richmond Hill.

3. First meeting: A day after angering Mexico’s president with a proposal to have the country pay for a wall along its border, U.S. President Donald Trump meets his first world leader today as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Oval Office. The meeting comes a day after May said the U.K. couldn’t support torture.

4. Solemn anniversary: Holocaust survivors are at Auschwitz today to mark the 72nd anniversary of the camp's liberation by the Soviet army.

5. Hefty bill: A Manitoba man has been stuck with a $118,000 medical bill after suffering a heart attack and seeking treatment in a Minnesota emergency room. Robin Milne, 60, only lives a few kilometres from the U.S. border and sought treatment there after waiting 90 minutes to be transferred to a Winnipeg hospital.

And one more thing for "Flashback Friday": On this day in 1994, CTV News looks at how Sarajevo residents worked to get on with their daily lives during the ongoing Bosnian War.