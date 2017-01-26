

Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto





The plan put forth by Toronto’s top politician to place tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Expressway appears to have hit a red light.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is planning to halt the proposal, a high-level source has confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

According to the source, the conversation about tolls on the Toronto roadways cannot take place "until there are true options in place. This decision is about affordability."

Instead, Wynne will give “hundreds of millions” to municipalities for transit operating costs, of which Toronto will see the lion’s share.

Wynne will make the announcement tomorrow while at a bus yard in Richmond Hill, the source said.

In December, city council voted 32-9 in favour of asking the province for the right to introduce road tolls on the two roadways.

Check out CTV Toronto for the full story here.