Ontario government to halt Toronto road toll plan: source
Vehicles driving on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2016. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 9:30PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:29PM EST
The plan put forth by Toronto’s top politician to place tolls on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Expressway appears to have hit a red light.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is planning to halt the proposal, a high-level source has confirmed to CTV News Toronto.
According to the source, the conversation about tolls on the Toronto roadways cannot take place "until there are true options in place. This decision is about affordability."
Instead, Wynne will give “hundreds of millions” to municipalities for transit operating costs, of which Toronto will see the lion’s share.
Wynne will make the announcement tomorrow while at a bus yard in Richmond Hill, the source said.
In December, city council voted 32-9 in favour of asking the province for the right to introduce road tolls on the two roadways.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Ontario government to halt Toronto road toll plan: source
- After ice storm, 57,000 households still without power in N.B.
- After near-death experience, Manitoba musician sings his story of mental health
- Neighbour noticed fire on farm at centre of Calgary triple-murder case
- New 'point-in-time' count brings homelessness in Canada into sharper focus