WWII-era planes make flyby in honour of late singer Vera Lynn
FILE - In this Nov, 2, 1999 file photo, singer Dame Vera Lynn, leaves Mansion House following a lunch held for people judged to be the Best of British. The family of World War II forces sweetheart Vera Lynn says she has died. She was 103 it was reported on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (John Stillwell/PA via AP, File)
LONDON -- World War II-era aircraft flew over the late singer Vera Lynn's village in southeastern England on Friday, offering a final tribute to the "Forces' Sweetheart" who buoyed the morale of Britain during the conflict and beyond.
The planes flew past Lynn's beloved village of Ditchling, where crowds lined the narrow streets to pay tribute to her before a private funeral. Members of the military walked alongside, offering a guard of honour as the cortege passed.
Lynn, who serenaded the nation with sentimental favourites such as "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover," died June 18. She was 103 and enjoyed popularity that endured long after the war ended.
Ahead of the day, a giant portrait of Lynn was beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover to commemorate her life.