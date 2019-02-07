Working USB stick found in frozen seal scat
An image taken from a video found on a USB stick discovered intact and working in seal scat in New Zealand. (NIWA/Storyful)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, February 7, 2019 1:45PM EST
The owner of a USB stick found in frozen seal excrement has been identified thanks to a social media appeal.
Scientists in New Zealand had collected samples of leopard seal scat and brought them back to the lab when they found the digital storage device intact, full of photos and in working order.
Ironically the stick contained photos of sealions and a video showing the animals frolicking in the shallows taken from a blue kayak.
Staff from the NIWA, the Crown research institute for New Zealand’s water and atmosphere, took to social media on Tuesday in a bid to find the stick’s owner.
“It is very worrying that these amazing Antarctic animals have plastic like this inside them,” said NIWA volunteer Jodie Warren.
The owner, a seal enthusiast named Amanda Nally, came forward when she saw her clip featured in news reports on New Zealand TV.
The USB stick had been frozen in the scat sample for more than a year.
NIWA is searching for the owner of a USB stick found in the poo of a leopard seal…— NIWA (@niwa_nz) February 5, 2019
Recognise this video? Scientists analysing the scat of leopard seals have come across an unexpected discovery – a USB stick full of photos & still in working order! https://t.co/2SZVkm5az4 pic.twitter.com/JLEC8vuHH0