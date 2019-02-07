

CTVNews.ca Staff





The owner of a USB stick found in frozen seal excrement has been identified thanks to a social media appeal.

Scientists in New Zealand had collected samples of leopard seal scat and brought them back to the lab when they found the digital storage device intact, full of photos and in working order.

Ironically the stick contained photos of sealions and a video showing the animals frolicking in the shallows taken from a blue kayak.

Staff from the NIWA, the Crown research institute for New Zealand’s water and atmosphere, took to social media on Tuesday in a bid to find the stick’s owner.

“It is very worrying that these amazing Antarctic animals have plastic like this inside them,” said NIWA volunteer Jodie Warren.

The owner, a seal enthusiast named Amanda Nally, came forward when she saw her clip featured in news reports on New Zealand TV.

The USB stick had been frozen in the scat sample for more than a year.