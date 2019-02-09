Workers carefully remove remains of collapsed Genoa bridge
A view of the opening of the construction sites for the demolition of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Genoa's mayor is promising his city will have a new bridge by Christmas 2019 to replace the one that collapsed, killing 43 people. (Luca Zennaro/ANSa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 11:46AM EST
GENOA, Italy -- Work is underway to remove what is left of the Morandi Bridge, the key highway span in the Italian city of Genoa that collapsed in August, killing 43 people.
Engineers spent hours Saturday lowering a 36-meter (118-foot) long chunk of road, the start of demolition efforts to clear the way for a new bridge to be built. The delicate, time-consuming operation was necessary given the unstable remains of the bridge that crosses a populated area.
The cause of the Aug. 14 collapse still hasn't been determined, but prosecutors are investigating poor maintenance or design flaws in the 51-year-old structure.
Hometown architect Renzo Piano has designed a new bridge that resembles the bow of a ship, in homage to Genoa's seafaring traditions. It also features 43 lamps to commemorate those who died.
