Vatican investigator meeting with Chile abuse victim in NYC
In this Jan. 12, 2018 file photo, members of the movement Laity of Osorno hold up images showing the Rev. Fernando Karadima, left, and his protege Juan Barros, bishop of Osorno, with a message that reads in Spanish: 'A bishop who covers up cannot be a priest,' during a protest in front of the Apostolic Nunciature in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
Claudia Torrens, The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 11:04PM EST
NEW YORK -- A Vatican sex-crimes investigator is meeting in New York with one of the key victims in the Chilean abuse scandal.
Saturday's meeting between Archbishop Charles Scicluna and whistleblower Juan Carlos Cruz will take place at a Roman Catholic church in Manhattan.
Scicluna is investigating accusations against Bishop Juan Barros, a protege of Chile's most notorious predator priest, the Rev. Fernando Karadima.
Cruz and two others have said Barros witnessed the abuse Karadima inflicted on them and ignored it. Barros has denied seeing or knowing of any abuse.
The scandal has tarred the reputation of Pope Francis. Francis angered many when he appointed Barros a bishop in 2015.