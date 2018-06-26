

The Associated Press





LONDON -- A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a licence to keep operating in the capital, accepting the firm's assertions that its corporate culture had changed and that it should be allowed to keep driving on the streets of London.

However, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot on Tuesday granted an operating license lasting only 15 months.

The firm told Westminster Magistrates' Court it has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company's operating licence last year over public safety concerns. The company insists it has changed, and a clean break with the past means it should be granted a new licence.