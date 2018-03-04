U.S. Embassy in Turkey shut for unspecified 'security threat'
The sign of Nevzat Tandogan Street where the U.S. Embassy is located in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 7:28PM EST
ISTANBUL - The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.
A statement posted on the embassy's web page on Sunday urged U.S. citizens to avoid the embassy in Ankara as well as large crowds and to "keep a low profile."
The statement said the embassy will be closed "due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services." It did not give details on the threat.
In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He killed himself and a Turkish guard. Turkish officials blamed the attack on domestic leftists.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- High-level Seoul officials to head to North Korea for talks
- Xi term-limits controversy looms at China political meeting
- Syrian troops make major advances in rebel-held region near capital
- Spanish unionist rally mocks Catalan separatist movement
- Russian presidential candidate Sobchak is doused with water