A British woman has been sentenced to life in prison after she was found guilty of murdering her two young children because they “got in the way” of her social life.

On Friday, Louise Porton was ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years in prison for killing her three-year-old daughter Lexi Draper and 17-month-old daughter Scarlett Vaughan in early 2018.

A day earlier, a jury found the 23-year-old woman from the town of Rugby guilty of two counts of murder following a four-week trial.

Warwickshire Police said Porton called an ambulance from her home on Jan. 15, 2018 to report that she found her daughter Lexi lifeless in her bed after going in to check on her.

Paramedics arrived to find Lexi dead at the scene, according to police.

Eighteen days later, Porton claimed she was taking her younger daughter Scarlett to the hospital because she had fallen ill, but she pulled over on the way to call an ambulance instead.

The baby was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Pathologists performed post mortems on both Lexi and Scarlett and uncovered “no natural cause of death” for either child. As a result, authorities concluded the girls died from “deliberate airway obstruction.”

On March 20, 2018, Porton was arrested on suspicion of murdering her daughters. A year later, she was officially charged in their deaths. She denied responsibility, according to police.

During the trial, prosecutors said the young mother took topless photos of herself in the hospital’s washroom while Lexi was being treated for breathing problems in early January 2018. They also said she arranged to perform sex acts with a man she met online, local media reported.

Police said Porton attempted to kill Lexi on at least two occasions before her death.

The day after Lexi’s death, court heard that Porton accepted more than 40 friend requests on a dating app and made plans to go on a date that night with one of the men. She was also reportedly heard laughing in a funeral parlour soon after the child died, local media said.

Prosecutors also described Porton as “calm and emotionless” following the death of her second daughter Scarlett.

Porton denied allegations that her Google searches “Why did my 3 year [-old] stop breathing” and “can you actually die if you have a blocked nose and cover your mouth with tape” were related to her daughters’ deaths.

In a statement, Warwickshire Police said jurors were told Porton killed her children because “they got in the way of her life.”

During the sentencing, the judge called the girls’ murders “calculated.”

“One way or another you squeezed the life out of each of your daughters, only calling the emergency services when you knew they were dead,” the judge said. “I am sure at the time of the deaths, you intended to kill each of your daughters. Why you did so, only you will know.”

Det. Supt. Pete Hill of the Warwickshire Police said he welcomed the sentence handed to Porton.

“These were premeditated murders for which she has shown no remorse and the length of the sentence reflects this,” he said in a statement. “I would like to thank the jury; they diligently went through the appalling details of Porton's crimes. They saw through her lies before returning a guilty verdict.”

Chris Draper, the girls’ father, said he was “heartbroken” at the news of their deaths in a statement.

“Only having a short time with Lexi and never meeting Scarlett makes it all the more heartbreaking. We will miss out on all those special occasions they would have celebrated. Their first day at school, birthdays, getting married and having children of their own,” he said. “The loss of Lexi and Scarlett has not just affected the immediate family, but also all those who were part of their lives.

The only comfort is that Lexi and Scarlett are together.”