Published Friday, November 30, 2018 6:08AM EST
LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is urging lawmakers to consider the interests of their constituents when they vote on Brexit, saying that meetings with people outside London have shown her they want Parliament to back the deal she negotiated with the European Union.
May told reporters on her flight to Argentina for the Group of 20 summit on Friday that failure to pass the deal would mean "division and uncertainty."
She warned that "a divided country is not a country that prospers."
Her comments came as prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said the government was trying to frighten people into accepting the deal with dire forecasts about the impact of leaving the EU without an agreement.
Rees-Mogg warned in a Daily Telegraph piece about a "crisis in trust" in British institutions.
