U.K. Conservatives slam May over search for Brexit compromise
British Union flags fly in front of The Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 8:45AM EDT
LONDON -- Britain's pro-Brexit Conservatives are protesting angrily against Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to seek the opposition party's help in finding a compromise Brexit agreement.
May acknowledged Saturday that, despite her best efforts to persuade lawmakers to back her European Union divorce deal, "there is no sign it can be passed in the near future." She said there was no choice but to reach out to the opposition Labour Party. Otherwise, she says, Brexit could "slip through our fingers" unless a compromise alternative can be reached with Labour lawmakers.
But leading Conservative Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg on Sunday slammed May's move to include Labour in the Brexit talks, and blamed her for failing to take Britain out of the EU already.
Three days of cross-party talks so far have ended with no agreement.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Netanyahu's last stand? Israel election race too close to call
- France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit
- Venezuelans take the streets as power-struggle intensifies
- Trump's tax returns will 'never' be seen by Democrats: chief of staff
- G-7 ministers reveal 'clear differences' on Middle East