Trump says 'in retrospect' he should've visited Arlington on Veterans Day
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, stop to listen to "The President's Own" United States Marine Band as they depart a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 16, 2018 4:50PM EST
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump says he should have visited Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day -- a traditional presidential act.
Trump, who rarely admits a faux pas, told "Fox News Sunday" that "in retrospect, I should have" gone, but he was busy on calls and had just returned from abroad.
Trump was criticized for cancelling a trip to an American cemetery in France on Saturday after his helicopter was grounded by bad weather. He was in Paris for ceremonies marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. He visited another U.S. cemetery before leaving Paris.
Trump tells Fox that he went to Arlington on Veterans Day last year. But while Trump has been to Arlington, he was in Asia on Veterans Day last year.
