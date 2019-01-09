

CTVNews.ca Staff





An American man is creating a wearable political statement by emblazoning U.S. President Donald Trump’s contradictory tweets on actual flip-flops.

Sam Morrison, the chief executive officer of Cobra Media LLC, said he sold nearly 1,000 pairs of the sandals within a month of offering the footwear on PresidentFlipFlops.com.

Each pair retailed for US$27.99 on the website, whose tagline is “Going back on your word, one step at a time.”

“Love him or hate him, it’s kind of hard to escape Donald Trump, especially on Twitter,” Morrison told CTV News Channel from New York. “If you look back at his Twitter timeline you can see some contradictory opinions.”

Morrison initially looked for tweets with the starkest contradictions, which he said was not a difficult task. He eventually settled on three different editions.

One pair pointed out the president’s contradictory positions on Syria. In 2013, when his predecessor, President Barack Obama, was weighing whether or not to intervene militarily in Syria to punish it for its deadly use of chemical weapons, Trump tweeted, “Again, to our very foolish leader, do not attack Syria – If you do many very bad things will happen & from that fight the U.S. gets nothing!”

Nearly four years later, as president, Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the “great military men and women for representing the United States, and the world, so well in the Syria attack.”

Another pair draws attention to Trump’s shifting opinions on anonymous sources. In 2012, he tweeted that Obama’s birth certificate was a fraud, based on information he was provided by an “extremely credible source.” In 2016, however, he flip-flopped, tweeting that if the media doesn’t name its sources, then they don’t exist.

Morrison said his most popular pair was the “Electoral College Edition.” One of the sandals is emblazoned with one of his tweets describing the electoral college as a “disaster” in 2012. The other, sent after he won the presidency, says the electoral college is “actually genius.”

Morrison said demand for his flip-flops has skyrocketed and that he is in the process of producing new ones. Some have asked if he could create hats and T-shirts featuring the president’s flip-flops, too.

“The footwear works great because of the pun of turning political flip-flops into actual flip-flops,” he said.