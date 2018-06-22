

Jonathan Lemire and Darlene Superville, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally.

Trump on Friday hit back against the storm of criticism that has enveloped the White House over the forced separation of children from their migrant parents after illegal border crossings.

The president blasted media coverage of the images of children separated from their parents at the southern border.

Trump said "you hear the other side, you never hear this side."

The president focused on families whose loved ones have been killed, not temporarily separated, saying "the word you have to think about is 'permanently."'

His appearance came hours after he suggested that some of the current tales of separation were "phoney stories."

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018