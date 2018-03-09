Trump pardons Navy man who shot illegal sub photos
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 2:48PM EST
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has pardoned a Navy sailor who took photographs of the classified areas of a military submarine.
Kristian Saucier pleaded guilty last year for taking the photos inside the USS Alexandria in 2009. He's served a 12-month prison sentence for the crime.
Trump referenced Saucier's case often on the campaign trail as he criticized his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.
Saucier has said he merely wanted service mementos. But federal prosecutors said he was a disgruntled sailor who compromised national security and then obstructed the investigation by destroying a laptop and camera.
The news was announced by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee at a briefing Friday.