

Jessica Gresko, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a Florida beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child.

It's got two levels, hammocks and windows that look out on the Gulf of Mexico.

But the hangout has cost the couple a handsome sum.

Tran says it cost about $30,000 to construct and probably five times that in legal fees as they've fought the city of Holmes Beach for years.

Now, they're at the Supreme Court, their last stop. Unless the court takes the unlikely step of intervening, the treehouse must go.

Tran and Hazen haven't been willing to give up yet.

The justices had their first opportunity to consider taking the case at a closed-door conference Friday. A decision on whether they'll weigh in could come as early as Monday.