

The Associated Press





PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Haiti's capital to demand the ouster of President Jovenel Moise amid months of protests.

Demonstrators want Moise to resign for not investigating allegations of corruption in the previous government over Petrocaribe, a Venezuelan subsidized energy program.

They pledged to continue demonstrations through the weekend unless the president resigns.

Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers said Thursday that one person had been killed, apparently in a shooting near a protest, 36 people arrested and four police cars burned.

Protester Valckensy Dessin said he was protesting corruption that enriched a few at the expense of the majority who are poor and hungry.