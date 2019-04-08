Texas mother accused of selling son gets 6 years in prison
The Associated Press
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A Texas woman accused of selling her 7-year-old son and planning to sell her two other children to settle a drug debt has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was sentenced Friday after taking a plea deal. She was convicted on three counts of selling or purchasing a child. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child.
Last June investigators discovered her son had been sold for $2,500. Investigators also learned that she had planned to sell her two daughters, ages 2 and 3, as well -- all to pay off a drug debt.
