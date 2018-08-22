Tennessee man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend with biscuit
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:06AM EDT
NASHVILLE - A Tennessee man is accused of throwing a biscuit at his ex-girlfriend's face and threatening to kill her and her new boyfriend.
News outlets report 45-year-old Jeffrey Tomerlin was arrested on charges including assault and public intoxication. Metro Nashville Police officers responded Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance near a Nashville Kroger.
The woman told responding officers Tomerlin threw the biscuit and punched a car carrying her and her boyfriend. She told police Tomerlin also screamed threats and racial slurs. A Davidson County affidavit says the woman told authorities her boyfriend stepped in and stopped the situation from escalating further.
Tomerlin was taken to a hospital after police say he repeatedly hit his head on patrol car windows while being arrested. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Tennessee man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend with biscuit
- Little damage reported in wake of strong quake in Venezuela
- Bosnia struggles to cope with influx of migrants
- Hawaii urged to stock up on water, food, cash as Hurricane Lane approaches
- Czechs boo prime minister 50 years after Soviet-led invasion