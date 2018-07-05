Spanish police break up international organized crime ring
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 7:27AM EDT
MADRID -- Spanish police and Interpol say they have smashed an organized crime network stretching from the Caucasus to Spain and France.
Interpol says in a statement Thursday that 129 people, most of them Armenian, were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of weapons and stolen jewelry.
It says the arrests were made last week in Spain and France, with more than 70 properties raided during an operation described by Interpol as one of the largest of its kind ever conducted in Spain.
Those detained included several high-ranking members of the international gang.
Police in France and Georgia were also involved in the operation, which came after a two-and-a-half year investigation by Spanish police into organized crime.
