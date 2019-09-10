South Carolina holds hearing on heartbeat abortion ban
Rep. Josiah Magnuson speaks in favor of a bill banning abortion after a heartbeat is detected on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. A South Carolina Senate subcommittees was hearing daylong testimony on the bill. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 12:56PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A small group of state senators is holding a hearing over whether South Carolina should follow the lead of other states and ban nearly all abortions.
The first 25 or so witnesses in the daylong hearing spoke before lunch Tuesday. They included doctors, pastors, Republican lawmakers and women who had abortions. An equal number were for and against the bill.
The measure would ban almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks into pregnancy. Subcommittee chairman Shane Martin said no vote would be taken Tuesday.
The bill easily passed the House in April and Gov. Henry McMaster enthusiastically supports it. But some backers aren't sure it can get the two-thirds support likely needed to overcome procedural hurdles in the Senate.
South Carolina holds hearing on heartbeat abortion ban
