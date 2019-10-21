Son of Brazil's Bolsonaro assumes key party post
Eduardo Bolsonaro speaks during the opening of the International Seminar Challenges to National Defense and the role of the Armed Forces, in the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 6:39PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo, apparently has assumed leadership of their political party in Congress' lower house.
The change is shown on the chamber's website. It reflects a bout of turbulence within Bolsonaro's Social Liberal Party that has included a police search of the party president's home and a leaked recording of the party's lower house chief criticizing Bolsonaro.
A revolt last week aimed at replacing the congressional leader with Bolsonaro's son fell short of the required number of lawmaker signatures. It's not clear when or how he was finally replaced.
A party spokesperson declined to comment Monday.
It's also unclear whether Bolsonaro still intends to nominate Eduardo to be Brazil's ambassador to the United States. The Foreign Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
