FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, people search for victims after an avalanche buried multiple people near the highest peak of Taos Ski Valley, one of the biggest resorts in New Mexico. (Morgan Timms/Taos News via AP, File)
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 9:23PM EST
SANTA FE, N.M. -- A second person died from injuries sustained in an avalanche last week at a northern New Mexico ski resort, relatives and a hospital official said Monday.
The deceased skier was identified by family as 22-year-old Corey Borg-Massanari of Vail, Colorado, who had moved to Colorado from Minnesota to attend college and worked for an outdoor equipment company and as a zipline tour guide in the summer.
Borg-Massanari was one of two people pulled from the snow after the avalanche Thursday at Taos Ski Valley. He died Monday at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where he had been transported after the avalanche and treated for unspecified injuries, according to spokeswoman Alex Sanchez.
The other victim, identified as 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti of Massachusetts, was pronounced dead shortly after the avalanche.
The avalanche struck a stretch of expert skiing terrain on the upper mountain known as the K3 chute. The resort planned an investigation to determine what triggered the avalanche.
Taos Ski Resort personnel have said the avalanche within ski-area boundaries took place despite a series of precautions earlier the day that included the detonation of explosives to trigger any potential snow-slides before skiers could take to the slopes.
