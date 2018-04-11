Roughly US$2M-worth of meth hidden inside Disney figurines: Atlanta DEA
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 2:36AM EDT
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Drug Enforcement Administration says meth hidden inside wax Disney figurines has been confiscated near Atlanta and is worth roughly $2 million.
The DEA tells WSB-TV it is one of the biggest meth busts ever in Gwinnett County. The drugs were concealed inside 500 figurines of Winnie the Pooh, Donald Duck, Pluto and other Disney characters.
DEA Atlanta Division Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy says the meth originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta. He says another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted and is believed to have been intended as a decoy.
An investigation is ongoing.
