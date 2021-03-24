TORONTO -- An engineering project billed as the world's first ship tunnel is slated for construction in Norway.

The tunnel will run underneath the mountains in Norway's Stadhavet peninsula. It will measure 1,700 metres long, 37 metres high and 26.5 metres wide when complete.

At the present time, vessels sometimes have to wait days for harsh weather and rough tides to subside in the Stadhavet Sea before transiting the area.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2022 and be complete by 2025 or 2026.

Click on the video attached to this article for more on the project.