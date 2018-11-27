Prince Harry meets military veterans in Zambia
Britain's Prince Harry arrives at the Burma Barracks for a meeting with war veterans and widows in Lusaka, Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Prince Harry is on a State visit to Zambia at the request of the Commonwealth office and is expected to attend various events in the Southern African country. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 6:21AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 27, 2018 9:05AM EST
LUSAKA, Zambia -- Prince Harry has met with military veterans in Zambia during events to commemorate those who served in the First and Second World Wars.
The Duke of Sussex, who served in the British army, on Tuesday wore his military medals on a civilian suit as he greeted Zambian servicemen in uniform and posed for photographs at the Burma Barracks in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.
The prince met Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Monday. The prince's schedule also includes an event of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which supports the social work of young people worldwide. Harry is president of the trust.
The prince also is visiting Circus Zambia, which provides educational and job opportunities to young people, and BongoHive, a Zambian technology and innovation centre that helps entrepreneurs.
