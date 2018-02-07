Police testify about violence suffered by kidnapped British model
Lukasz Pawel Herba sits in a Milan courtroom, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:25AM EST
MILAN -- Italian investigators have testified that a British model kidnapped last summer in Milan suffered physical violence, including being drugged, handcuffed and "brutally transported in luggage."
The news agency ANSA reported that police officers opened testimony Wednesday in the trial of Lukasz Pawel Herba, a 30-year-old Pole arrested in July on charges of kidnapping for ransom. Herba was arrested after he released 20-year-old model Chloe Ayling at the British consulate in Milan, after allegedly having a change of heart.
Authorities are also seeking the extradition of Herba's brother, Michal Herba, who was arrested in Britain.
Prosecutors say Ayling was lured to Milan for an alleged modeling job and was kidnapped when she showed up for a supposed photo shoot. She was held for six days at a farm near Turin.
