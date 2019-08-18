Police: Man accused of threat to Jewish centre arrested
This undated photo provided by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office shows James Reardon Jr. (Mahoning County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 7:03PM EDT
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Police say a man accused of making what they believe was a threat to a Jewish centre in Ohio on Instagram has been arrested on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.
New Middletown police say they arrested 20-year-old James Reardon, Jr., at his home Saturday in the Mahoning County village. WKBN-TV reports Police Chief Vincent D'Egidio said Reardon allegedly posted a video last month of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle with the caption: "Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O'Rearedon."
Reardon is scheduled to be arraigned Monday by video in Struthers Municipal Court.
The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown. Authorities say the Instagram account was Reardon's.
Police said rounds of ammunition, semi-automatic weapons and anti-Semitic information were found at his house.
It couldn't be determined whether Reardon has an attorney.
Andy Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation's executive vice-president, said they were aware of the incident and were working with police.
"I want to stress that we know of no other threat to the Jewish Community or to any of our agencies at this point it time," he said in a statement posted on the organization's website . "Nonetheless, I have directed that we maintain the additional level of security for the near future."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Gibraltar rejects U.S. pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker
- Police: Man accused of threat to Jewish centre arrested
- U.S. officials seize 4,400 kg of marijuana mixed with jalapeno peppers
- AP Exclusive: U.S. talks secretly to Venezuela socialist boss
- Trump says buying Greenland 'a large real estate deal'