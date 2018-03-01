Person using stolen identity nominates Trump for Peace Prize
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 9:25AM EST
COPENHAGEN - The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects winners of the peace prize, says someone using a stolen identity has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the award.
The Norwegian news agency NTB quoted committee secretary Olav Njolstad as saying it appears the same person was responsible for forging nominations in 2017, as well.
Njolstad declined to identify the person, adding that Norwegian police had been informed.
Njolstad said Thursday that it was the first time a fake nomination has been submitted "by stealing another person's identity."
