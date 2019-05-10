Pentagon shifting US$1.5 billion to border wall construction
In this March 5, 2018, photo, boys look through an older section of the border structure from Mexicali, Mexico, alongside a newly-constructed, taller section, left, in Calexico, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Robert Burns, The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 12:14PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon says it is reallocating US$1.5 billion to help pay for construction of 80 miles of wall at the U.S.-Mexican border.
The money is being drawn from savings in numerous defence programs, including one that supports the Afghan army and other security forces.
The Pentagon in March had transferred $1 billion from Army personnel budget accounts to support wall construction.
The combined total of $2.5 billion is in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border. Trump vetoed Congress' attempt to reverse his emergency declaration.
The Pentagon also is expected to transfer up to $3.6 billion from military construction budgets to pay for wall construction. These plans have not yet been announced.
