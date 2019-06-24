

The Associated Press





BERLIN -- A German air force pilot was killed Monday after his fighter jet collided with another during a training mission in northeastern Germany, the military said.

The pilot of the other Eurofighter jet was able to eject safely and survived, the German air force said.

The two unarmed fighter jets collided shortly before 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) Monday near Lake Mueritz, 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of Berlin. A third pilot taking part in the exercise saw two parachutes descending to the ground after the crash in Mecklenburg Western Pomerania state.

A video posted online after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.

Police in Neubrandenburg said one of the pilots was found alive in a forest. Rescue teams also found body parts near the village of Silz, police said.

"One of the crashed pilots could only be recovered dead," the air force said on Twitter. "The second was able to save himself using his parachute and is alive. He is being tended to by rescuers."

Police warned the public not to approach the potentially dangerous wreckage from the planes. Firefighters were deployed to tackle any blazes caused by the crash.

The German air force said the jets were based in Laage, near the Baltic sea port of Rostock.

The Eurofighter Typhoon was jointly developed by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain. More than 550 of the jets have been delivered since 2003, at a cost of close to $100 million apiece.