

CTVNews.ca Staff





Residents of a coastal city in Florida say they’re fed up with seeing their neighbour mowing his lawn, working on his car and performing other outdoor tasks while naked.

“He’s just out there doing his yardwork, whatever he needs to do, naked,” Melissa Ny told WPBF-TV outside her home in Stuart, Fla.

According to Ny, the neighbourly nudity is a regular occurrence. She said she was taking out her garbage Sunday night when she noticed the man “bent over, winding up his hose” after watering his plants.

Another neighbour, Charlie Estes, said he had talked to police about the nudity and been told that as long the man is on his own property and not touching himself inappropriately, he is not breaking any laws.

“The sheriff’s department told me to turn my head,” Estes said.

The man declined an interview request from WPBF-TV, describing himself and his family as private people.

“If they’re private, why are your privates on display?” Ny said. “That’s not private at all. That’s very public.”

After trying to get action through police and the media, the neighbours say their next strategy might be to talk to the man and see if they can reach a compromise.