North Korea says submarine-launched missile test succeeded
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 8:47PM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North Korea says its test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in the waters off its east coast was successful.
The test-firing Wednesday was North Korea's first of a submarine-launched missile in three years, which occurred ahead of a restart of nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States this weekend.
The report didn't elaborate on whether the missile was fired from a submarine, a barge or other underwater launch platform.
The Korean Central News Agency says the test of the Pukguksong-3 missile "ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces' threat to" North Korea.
KCNA said Thursday the missile was launched in a vertical mode and that its test had no adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries.
