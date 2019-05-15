

Amanda Morris, The Associated Press





RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a popular e-cigarette maker, asking a court to limit what flavours it can sell and ensure underage teens can't buy it.

Josh Stein is the top law enforcement official in the traditional tobacco-producing state and in announcing his lawsuit Wednesday says he's the first state attorney general to take the maker of Juul to court. The Massachusetts attorney general also announced an investigation last year into JUUL's sales and marketing.

Stein said JUUL's marketing practices have caused an "epidemic" among young people. He said in a news release: "JUUL targeted young people as customers."

Media representatives for JUUL didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.