TORONTO -- North American stock markets surged for a third-straight day amid an optimistic mood about the new coronavirus and stronger economic data.

Investors largely responded to headlines about countermeasures for the outbreak including an infusion of liquidity from China and other central banks and a report about a potential vaccine to treat the virus, later refuted by The World Health Organization.

"Nonetheless the mood has improved quite substantially here this week again just on speculation that this is not going to evolve into a full-blown epidemic," said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager for Fiera Capital.

Armed with lots of cash on the sidelines, investors jumped back into the market after it was oversold last week, she said.

"So there just seems to be a renewed momentum in the market based on the more positive or optimistic mood," Bangsund said in an interview.

The S&P/TSX composite index moved within points of the record high in intraday trading and gained 138.86 points to 17,651,59 in setting a record close.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 483.22 points at 29,290.85. The S&P 500 index was up 37.10 points to a record close of 3,334.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 40.71 points at a record close of 9,508.68 after setting an intraday high.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.25 cents US compared with an average of 75.31 cents US on Tuesday.

Energy was the big gainer on the day with eight of the 11 major sectors of the TSX moving higher.

It gained 3.7 per cent with shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Cenovus Energy Inc. climbing 7.9 and five per cent respectively.

The increases came as crude oil prices rose above US$50 a barrel on a brighter outlook for Chinese demand and expectations that OPEC countries will agree to a larger cut of supply.

The March crude contract was up US$1.14 at US$50.75 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 1.1 cents at US$1.86 per mmBTU.

The increase in crude prices came despite a growth in weekly U.S. inventories.

Materials was also higher with Teck Resources Ltd. up 5.1 per cent on higher metal prices.

The April gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$1,562.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 3.25 cents at US$2.57 a pound.

The heavyweight financials sector moved higher on rising bond yields and stronger economic data.

In Canada, the merchandise trade deficit shrank to $370 million in December compared with $1.2 billion in November, as crude oil exports rose.

Payroll processor ADP said that private U.S. companies added 291,000 jobs in January, a big increase from December and ahead of Friday's employment data. The Institute for Supply Management said its index of business activity by service sector companies increased in January, an indicator of continued steady expansion of the economy.

Technology, health care and consumer staples were lower as Shopify Inc. was down 1.9 per cent while Aphria Inc. was 3.5 per cent lower.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.