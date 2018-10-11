

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump says she could be quote -- "the most bullied person" in the world.

She made the remark during a television interview in which she promoted her Be Best initiatives, which target online bullying.

Critics have pointed out that her husband, President Donald Trump, routinely mocks people for their looks and for what he says is a lack of talent or intelligence.

Melania Trump says her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behaviour in part because of what people are saying about her.

The first lady also says there are people in the White House whom she and the president can't trust.

She didn't name names but said she let her husband know about them.

Melania says some untrustworthy people still work in the White House but says others quote -- "they don't work there anymore."

The Trump administration has dealt with an anonymous senior official's newspaper op-ed column critical of the Republican president and with numerous staff departures.

This week, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced she's leaving at the end of the year.