Matthew Shepard, LGBTQ movement symbol, being laid to rest
This 1989 photo provided by the Matthew Shepard Foundation shows Matthew Shepard in San Francisco. (Dennis Shepard/The Matthew Shepard Foundation via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 2:31AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral.
Shepard's remains have for 20 years been kept by his family in Wyoming, where the 21-year-old college student was killed in 1998. His ashes will be interred at the cathedral Friday morning.
Shepard's murder at the hands of two roofing workers who, authorities said, targeted him because he was gay, grabbed national headlines. The gruesome nature of the crime threw a spotlight on the hatred, violence and discrimination endured by LGBTQ individuals and communities in towns and cities across America.
Also this week, personal items including fair ribbons, notebooks and homework assignments were donated to the Smithsonian Museum.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump sends troops to border in response to migrant caravan
- Knife-wielding woman hurts 14 children in China kindergarten
- Matthew Shepard, LGBTQ movement symbol, being laid to rest
- Quake damages harbour, knocks out some power on Greek island
- U.S. senator seeking criminal probe of Kavanaugh accuser and lawyer