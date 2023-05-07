Lulu who? A cult brand takes on the booming culture of 'dupes'

Don’t want to spend $98 on lululemon leggings? There are many alternatives. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images) Don’t want to spend $98 on lululemon leggings? There are many alternatives. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social