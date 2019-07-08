London daredevil scales one of Europe's tallest buildings
The Shard skyscraper is seen through early morning fog from a bridge over the river Thames just after sunrise in London, Wednesday, Dec.12, 2012 (AP / Alastair Grant).
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 5:49AM EDT
LONDON -- A free climber in London has scaled one of the tallest buildings in Europe.
The man who climbed The Shard early Monday morning was spoken to by police after he made his ascent but hasn't been arrested.
London police say they were called to the scene after receiving reports that someone was climbing The Shard.
Emergency services rushed to the scene but weren't needed.
The building is 1,017 feet (310 metres) high. Others have also scaled the building.
The Shard has an injunction to prevent a climber known as the French Spiderman from attempting the ascent.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- International court convicts Congo rebel leader known as 'Terminator'
- Jeffrey Epstein due in court after sex trafficking arrest
- 1 minor goring, 4 others injured in Spain's running of bulls
- U.K. hunts culprit behind leak of envoy's frank Trump missives
- Mitsotakis sworn in as Greek prime minister after big win