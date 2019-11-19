Lithuanian court frees on bail ex-judge after U.S. extradition
This 2012 photo provided by Juozas Valiušaitis shows Neringa Venckiene in Lithuania. Venckiene, a former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian who was jailed in Chicago at her homeland's request told AP she feared death if she was extradited because she helped expose a network of influential pedophiles in the country. She was recently extradited anyway, and was released on bail Tuesday. (photo courtesy Juozas Valiušaitis via AP)
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:47AM EST
COPENHAGEN -- A former Lithuanian judge who exposed a pedophile ring that allegedly involved high-ranking officials in Lithuania and who was recently extradited from Chicago for that, has been released on 10,000 euro ($11,100) bail.
The Baltic News Service says Neringa Venckiene, 48, was released from custody Tuesday but remains under supervision.
Venckiene had fled to the United States in 2013 after receiving death threats. She was arrested in Chicago at Vilnius' request in early 2018 and was extradited earlier this month.
BNS, the region's main news agency, said Venckiene was detained in Lithuania of minor offences, including hitting a person, refusing to obey a court order and resisting a police officer.
The Vilnius Court overruled the Kaunas District Court, which had remanded Venckiene in custody for two months, citing flight risk.