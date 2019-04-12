

LONDON -- The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party says the government should oppose the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.

Jeremy Corbyn said in a tweet that the U.S. is trying to extradite Assange because he exposed "evidence of atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan."

Diane Abbott, Labour's spokeswoman for domestic affairs, told the BBC the government should block the extradition on human rights grounds, adding that much of the information that he brought into the public domain was in the public interest. Abbott said the U.S. case against Assange is about the "embarrassment of the things he's revealed about the American military and security services."

Police arrested the WikiLeaks founder Thursday at the Ecuadorian embassy in London after Ecuador withdrew his asylum.

He is in custody awaiting sentencing for jumping bail in 2012, and is also facing what is expected to be a lengthy extradition proceeding initiated by the United States.

U.S. Justice Department officials seek to put Assange on trial for allegedly conspiring to break into a classified government computer at the Pentagon. The charge was announced after Assange was taken into custody. If found guilty, Assange faces a maximum five years in prison. It is also possible that Assange, 47, will face an extradition request from Sweden if prosecutors there decide to pursue allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against him.

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 after he was released on bail in Britain while facing extradition to Sweden on the allegations. He had stayed inside the embassy building for seven years.

Swedish prosecutors dropped the case against Assange in 2017, saying at the time there was no prospect of bringing him to Sweden because of his protected status inside the embassy.

Assange received a verbal rebuke in his first court appearance Thursday afternoon when District Judge Michael Snow found him guilty of breaching his bail conditions.

"Mr. Assange's behaviour is that of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interests," Snow said.

Assange's next court appearance was set for May 2 via prison video-link in relation to the extradition case, a process that involves several layers of appeal that could take years.

Julian Assange's mother has taken to Twitter to call on authorities to be gentle with her son, who's jailed in London after his removal from the Ecuadorian Embassy.

Christine Assange's tweets on Friday say Assange had been deprived of fresh air, exercise and medical care. "Please be patient, gentle & kind to him" she asked of police and court personnel.

The WikiLeaks founder is an Australia native, and the government said he would receive consular help due to its citizens after he was arrested on a U.S. conspiracy charge. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the expected battle over Assange's possible extradition would not involve Australia.

France's government says it won't consider offering Julian Assange political asylum unless he asks for it.

Assange's French lawyer has appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene to bring the WikiLeaks founder from a London jail to France and help him avoid extradition to the United States.

Lawyer Juan Branco told The Associated Press on Thursday that Macron should offer mediation and to "take this man under our protection." He said Assange has a small child in France.

France's secretary of state for European affairs, Amelie de Montchalin, said Friday on France-Inter radio that while Europe has special measures to protect whistleblowers, France hasn't received a formal request from Assange. She said "we should listen to what he wants to do" but "we don't offer asylum to someone who's not asking for it."

Macron hasn't commented publicly.

Assange was arrested Thursday in London and faces U.S. charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of tens of thousands of classified government documents.

