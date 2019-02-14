

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





Japanese women may be falling out of love with the “obligation chocolates” tradition that sees them gift chocolate to male colleagues and acquaintances on Valentine’s Day.

The practice, which started in the 1950s, was invented by a chocolate company in a twist on the West’s version of February 14.

But “giri choco,” which translates as “obligation chocolate,” is starting to lose popularity as women push back against societal and workplace pressure and increasingly buy chocolate for friends or themselves.

A recent survey from a Japanese department store found about 60 per cent of women will buy chocolates for themselves on Valentine's Day.

Only 35 per cent planned to offer chocolates to their male colleagues.

In the 1980s, confectionary companies introduced White Day on March 14, when men can return the favour and buy a sweet treat for women.

Giving chocolate on Valentine's Day can still be a romantic gesture in Japan and women will often give "honmei choco" or "true feelings chocolate" to their partners.

But Japan is in the midst of a marriage crisis. By 2015, a record 23 per cent of men and 14 per cent of women were unmarried by age 50, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

Last year, Belgian chocolatier Godiva criticized obligation chocolates with a full-page ad calling for an end to the practice.

Japan consumed US$5.39 billion worth of chocolate in 2017, according to a survey by Mordor Intelligence.