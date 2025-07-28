ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Yemen’s Houthis threaten to escalate attacks on ships linked to companies dealing with Israel

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (European Union's Operation Aspides via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.