Israel-Hamas War

Hamas to turn over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages in exchange for release of hundreds of prisoners

By The Associated Press

Published

Israelis gather on the side of a road where the funeral convoy carrying the coffins of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, will pass by near Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The mother and her two children were abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and their remains were returned from Gaza to Israel last week as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.