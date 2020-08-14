BEIRUT -- Iran says Western countries shouldn't take advantage of the massive explosion in Beirut last week that killed and wounded thousands of people to dictate their own policies on the tiny Arab country.

Friday's comments by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beirut came as a senior U.S. official and France's defence minister were in the country.

The explosion at Beirut's port on Aug. 4 killed nearly 180 people, injured 6,000 and caused widespread damage in the capital. Lebanon's government resigned earlier this week under pressure following the blast and consultations between rival groups are ongoing over who will replace Hassan Diab as prime minister.