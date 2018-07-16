Iran arrests 46 in fresh crackdowns on Instagram models
The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 12:48PM EDT
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian authorities have arrested dozens of people in fresh crackdowns on models and associated colleagues posting "immoral images" online.
The official IRNA news agency reported Monday that officials in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, some 1250 kilometres, or 630 miles, south of the capital Tehran, arrested eight women and 36 other people in the photography, beauty salons and wedding businesses who used Instagram to share what they considered indecent images and clips.
Police said they were "damaging public virtue through the organized spreading of anti-cultural" activities.
Iran conducts regular similar crackdowns to combat western cultural influence which draws the ire of the Islamic Republic's hard-liners.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 7-year-old survives dad's drunk crash, killed by another car
- Iran arrests 46 in fresh crackdowns on Instagram models
- 'Kloe inside washer': Mom's post about girl trapped in front-loading machine goes viral
- Drug-laced breast milk used to kill infant son: prosecutors
- Cold case arrest: Police say they've arrested killer who left horrifying trail of taunts