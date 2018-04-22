Hundreds of French stars and politicians denounce 'new anti-Semitism'
In this Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, actor Gerard Depardieu attends the premiere of a movie in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 12:14PM EDT
PARIS - Actor Gerard Depardieu, singer Charles Aznavour and former President Nicolas Sarkozy are among some 300 well-known French people urging national action to counter a "new anti-Semitism" that they blame on rising Islamic radicalism.
They signed a manifesto published Sunday in Le Parisien newspaper, joining politicians from the right and left, as well as Jewish, Muslim and Catholic leaders.
The statement urges prominent Muslims to denounce anti-Jewish and anti-Christian references in the Qur'an as outdated so "no believer can refer to a holy text to commit a crime." It also calls for combating anti-Semitism "before it's too late."
Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet said on France-Inter radio that the government must be vigilant against anti-Semitism and called for social unity.
Several French Jews have been killed by Islamic radicals in recent years.