

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s been almost a year since former U.S. President Barack Obama bid farewell to the Oval Office, but his photographer Pete Souza has seen to it that Obama’s golden moments stay fresh in our memories.

Over the course of eight years, former chief official White House photographer Pete Souza took more than 2 million photographs of Obama. In an interview with CTV’s Daniele Hamamdjian, Souza said his former boss gave him “incredible access” and trusted him to be present in a variety of situations.

“So I think for generations to come, people will be able to look at my pictures and hopefully get a good sense of his presidency, but also what he was like as a person,” Souza said.

He’s also used his photographs to respond to the Trump administration. In U.S. President Donald Trump’s first year in office, Souza has posted specially selected photos of Obama on his Instagram account to highlight the stark differences between the former U.S. president and the current one.

In his most recent jab at U.S. President Donald Trump, Souza shared an undated photo of Obama outside the White House holding a handful of snow.

“Snowball fight…definitely not about global warming,” the caption reads.

The photo was posted on Dec. 30, two days after Trump posted a controversial tweet about climate change.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!” Trump tweeted.

Months before, Souza posted a series of photos to Instagram captioned “Respect for women,” showing Obama strategizing and interacting with female colleagues, constituents, and troops.

The images came in the wake of Trump’s aggressive comments about Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Pete Souza spent more time with Obama than anyone besides the Obama family throughout the former U.S. president’s two terms in office, Hamamdjian reports.

“My job was to photographically document the presidency for history. The big moments and the small moments,” Souza said.

His new book, Obama: An Intimate Portrait: The Historic Presidency in Photographs was released in 2017 and chronicles Obama’s presidency through more than 300 of Souza’s iconic photographs.

Here’s a look at some more of Souza’s Instagram responses to Trump’s most hotly debated tweets and decisions this year:

Snowball fight...definitely not about global warming. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Dec 29, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

C-O-V-F..... A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on May 31, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Better days. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Nov 26, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

With a report from CTV News’s Daniele Hamamdjian