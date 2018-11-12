'Ghost boats' believed from North Korea wash up on Japan shores
A wooden boat is left after being washed ashore in Tsuruoka, Yamagata prefecture, northern Japan, on Dec. 4, 2017. (Kyodo News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 8:52AM EST
TOKYO - Scores of dilapidated wooden boats believed to be from North Korea have washed ashore in northern Japan in a seasonal influx.
The coast guard said Monday that 95 rickety boats, sometimes carrying skeletonized bodies, have arrived so far this year, a pace that is likely to exceed last year's record 104 arrivals. It said 12 bodies have been found on the boats.
Winds and water currents push dozens of "ghost boats" on to Japan's northern coasts annually. Rickety North Korean fishing boats are particularly vulnerable because they lack the sturdiness and equipment to return home.
Japanese authorities have stepped up patrols to search for the boats.
Experts say the increase may be related to a North Korean campaign to boost fish harvests to increase sources of protein.
